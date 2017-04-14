Silverstreet High Alumni

The Silverstreet High School Alumni Association holds its annual meeting at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Silverstreet Community Center.

NHS Class of 1980

The Newberry High School Class of 1980 meets May 6 at The Palms. Contact Vickie Hunter at 276-8249 or Debra Williams at 276-6144 for more information.

