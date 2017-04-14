Around Newberry County

Onions for 4-H

NEWBERRY — Newberry County 4-H is selling five-pound bags of Vidalia onions for $5 each with all profits benefiting Newberry County 4-H programs.

The funds will be used to support the Chick Embryology Project for second-grade classes and the Quest 4-Health Program for third-grade classes. Orders must be placed and paid for by April 13. Onions will arrive at the Newberry Extension Office in early May.

Visit the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office, 1860 Wilson Road, to place an order. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash or checks made to CUCES-Newberry will be accepted.

Literary luncheon

NEWBERRY — Mary Kay Andrews, a New York Times bestselling author, will be the speaker at the annual Friends of the Library literary luncheon at noon May 18. She is the author of 24 novels including The Weekenders, Beach Town, Summer Rental, The Fixer Upper and Hissy Fit.

She is a former newspaper reporter for The Savannah Morning News and The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The luncheon will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Copies of her newest book, The Beach House Cookbook, scheduled for publication on May 2, will be available for purchase and signing. Tickets are on sale at the Newberry County Library.

Items published in News Briefs include information on upcoming events in Newberry County. Items can be submitted in writing to 1716 Main St., Newberry, S.C. 29108; in person at 1716 Main St.; via fax to 864-276-1517; or via email at [email protected] Call 803-276-0625 for more information. News Briefs runs on a space available basis.