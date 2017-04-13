Hearing held on purchase of police cars

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Town Council held a public hearing before its regularly scheduled meeting to hear the community’s feedback on the rural development project consisting of purchasing two police cars for the Whitmire Police Department.

“In 2007 we purchased the two Impalas. It’s a 25 percent matching grant, so the town would pay 25 percent, which based on the quotes I’ve got, it’s going to be about $16,000 for the town to pay with all the equipment that will go into the cars included. The rural development part would be about $48,000, so it will be a total of about $64,000 grant,” Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair said.

Sinclair said the police cars currently being used are getting a lot of miles on them and are getting in rough shape, so the department is trying to get more cars this year.

Council also adopted the 2017 Fair Housing Resolution, designating April as Fair Housing Month. This resolution allows for citizens to have the opportunity to attain a decent, safe and sound living environment and rejects discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, national origin, disability and/or familial status in the sale, rental or provision of other housing services.

The second part to this resolution is the Fair Housing Plan, that The Town of Whitmire proposes to further fair housing within the town through the establishment of a Fair Housing Resource Center at 95 Main Street, Whitmire Town Hall. The center will serve as a repository for regulations, books, manuals, and other documents related to fair housing, with all information being available to the citizens of Whitmire.

Appropriate notices will be placed to inform citizens of the Resource Center’s existence and hours when it is available.

“We don’t have any of the aforementioned books or manuals at this point, but at some point we will figure out how to do that,” said Mayor Billy Hollingsworth.

Councilman Galen Roche made the motion to adopt the Fair Housing Resolution and Councilman Dwight Lane seconded the motion. All Council members were in favor of adopting the resolution.

Other business:

• Beth Broom thanked those involved with the Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser, which raised over $1,700. Baseball has already begun and the football field and batting cage are progressing along nicely.

• Sinclair reported that the Whitmire Police Department filed 100 incident reports for the month of March and issued a total of 114 citations. Calls that the Department responded to included: domestic violence, distribution of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, shoplifting, open liquor and a missing juvenile. The Department also investigated 5 traffic collisions and served or withdrawn 5 warrants.

• Mayor Hollingsworth presented the financial report for the month of March. The Town of Whitmire had a beginning balance of $60,264.76, with $68,863.82 deposited. Expenditures for the month totaled at $66,096.92, leaving the town with an ending balance of $63,031.66.

Hollingsworth also presented the public works financial report for the month, which began with a balance of $15,915.37. The town saw $200,383.11 in revenue and $216,044.23 in expenditures, leaving the Town of Whitmire with an ending balance of $254.25.

“We’re doing some work that DHEC required us to do that a portion of was budgeted and some of it wasn’t. But we’re still close to budget and in good financial shape,” said Hollingsworth.

• Kim Wallace reported that the Citizens Advisory and Tourism Committee had a successful turn out at their book signing, with around 30 people attending. Wallace also reported that the Committee is in the process of preparing for the yard sale on June 2 and 3.

• Hollingsworth presented to Council plans to re-mulch the playground. The mulch has to be playground approved mulch. Councilwoman Chrystal Harsha made a motion to proceed with ordering playground mulch and Roche seconded the motion. All Council members voted in favor of purchasing mulch for the playground.

• Councilman Dwight Lane brought to Council’s attention concerns from citizens of roads in Whitmire and asked of a time frame of when improvements will start being made, saying that some of the roads are a serious safety issue for citizens.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

