Budget talks begin

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council heard from representatives from the Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections, Newberry County Library and the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County for consideration of increased funding for fiscal year 2017-18.

Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Election, and Sam Price, chairman of the Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board, spoke on behalf of giving a $20 supplement to all poll workers during the June 2018 primary.

“Poll workers work 13 to 14 hours all day, they drive there and they do this for ultimately minimum wage, it is a very stressful job and they all do a very good job, they are all happy to do so,” Proctor said. “Many of them will be working for 10, 20 or 30 years almost.”

Proctor requested that Council consider the $20 supplement as a way to say thank you, and show appreciation for them working. Price added that the poll workers are paid $60 a day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and it takes 45 minutes to an hour to set up the machines before the polls open.

“Then, depending on whether the machines work properly, it is going to take 15 to 40 minutes to shut the machines down and get the results,” he said. “The $60 they are paid actually comes from the state, we are simply asking they be paid $20 more for a total of $80.”

Proctor estimates there will be 131 poll workers during the June 2018 primary, and at $20 a poll worker the total would come to $2,620. Members of the community, including members of the Newberry Democratic Party, stood up in support of the supplement.

“I personally think they have been underpaid for a while, I think they are due a little supplement to help motivate them, for those number of hours they work,” Councilman Travis Reeder said.

Councilman made a motion they add the request to the budget, and Councilwoman Dr. Harriett Rucker seconded.

Sandra Oliver, president of the Friends of the Newberry County Library, brought statistics gathered by the state about local revenue per capita. When Oliver came before Council two years ago, the Newberry Library ranked 36th out of 41 libraries in the state in local revenue per capita. Last year, Newberry once again ranked 36, but this time out of 42.

“We did receive an increase that year, and we do appreciate that,” she said. “This year our ranking improved 34 out of 42 with revenue per capita, we have gone up steadily over the last three years.”

Oliver said that the library appreciates the increase Council has given in financial support over the last few years and that there were many reasons to be proud of the Newberry County Library System. She said that over 50 pervent of the Newberry County population have library cards, the library has over 67,000 books and over 135 newspapers and periodicals, and this is not including eBooks, which the library also provides.

“Our circulation is still over 80,000 per year, number of visitors is till approximately 45,000, number of internet sessions is approaching 30,000, that includes people who are sent to the Library from SC Works to do job searches or registration,” she said.

Jeff Smith also spoke in favor of the library, he said the question comes up why some counties get economic development and others do not. He believes it that the level of education is a factor, and how well residents can do a job.

“And how well our school system look son paper, text scores and things like that, very important when getting economic development,” he said. “The education system starts with the library, can get parents to go to the library with their children, reading to their children at an early age, they arrive at schools much better prepared, and school scores go up.”

The current budget does have an increase in funding for the library this year, from $438,881 from last year to $449,853.

Pamela Branton, executive director of the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County, came before council to request for $15,000 for the next two years, for a total of $30,000. The Clinic has received $5,000 from the county for the last few years.

“What has changed since I was last here in 2013, for one our poverty level has gone to 194 percent, we partner with Newberry Hospital, they now send referrals to us, of people who come to the Emergency Room and do not have means to pay, and they do not have insurance,” she said.

Branton said a common myth is that the Clinic receives federal funding, but that could not be further from the truth.

“We were actually penalized, saying we discouraged people from seeking health care insurance, we were threatened with our non-profit status,” she said. “We were in Washington, and were at the sate, we survive on donations, up to communities now to support their clinics.

Over the past year the Clinic has seen 554 new patients, all of which came one time during the year. They had 1,121 medical visits. The Clinic has 28 volunteers, with total volunteer hours at 890.

“Look at us where we are locally versus state wide, we are in a rural small town, but we are considered a medium size clinic, we are up there with almost the largest clinics in the state,” Branton said. “We do not get funds for being near the largest though.”

Cain requested that during the budget process, that they try and see if they can give the $15,000 this year.

“It is difficult to realize the need, and we want to say yes, I understand, I think we would all want to say yes. There is a limited pool of resources and there are a lot of issues, and of course if we do go up a mill, or two, those people you are serving are going to be punished by an increase of taxes, so it is a double edge sword,” Councilman Henry Livingston said.

Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Election, and Sam Price, chairman of the Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board speak to council. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0810.jpg Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Election, and Sam Price, chairman of the Newberry County Voter Registration and Election Board speak to council. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.