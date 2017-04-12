Graham named Outstanding Service Member

The Newberry American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 has selected Anne Graham as their Outstanding Service Member for 2017. Anne Graham has been a member of the Auxiliary for many years and even served as a past president for the Unit. The successful completion of the poppy program for many years is due to the hours of devotion that Graham has poured into the program. She has been a driving force in our recruitment program also.

