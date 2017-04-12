Church news

April 14

• 6:30 p.m.: New Hope Baptist Church welcomes the Newberry Ebony Outreach Players presentation of the betrayal, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

7 p.m.: The Lutheran Church of The Redeemer’s Senior Choir presents The Crucifixion by John Stainer. Featured soloists will include Dr. Chris Sheppard, David Schroer, Alvin Shaver and Corey Shaver.

April 16

• 6 a.m.: St. John Baptist Church on S.C. 219 in Newberry holds a Sunrise Service.

• 7 a.m.: Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, 2763 Riser Road in Kinards, holds its Sunrise Service and Easter Program. Breakfast will be served.

April 30

• 2 p.m.: Trinity AME Church Gospel Choir celebrates the 36th anniversary of its gospel choir at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 61 Boundary St.

May 4

• 7 p.m.: Bush River Baptist Church, 8936 Bush River Road in Newberry, holds a National Day of Prayer Service. Contact the church at 803-276-2380 for more information.

Revivals/Meetings/Other Events

• Newberry Church of God, 2693 College St. in Newberry, holds its revival from April 9 through April 12 with the Rev. Bruce Fox. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

