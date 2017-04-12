Golfing for a cause

NEWBERRY — Step on up to the tee and put your best golfing foot forward as the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board holds its sixth annual Golf Tournament on May 4 at the Mid-Carolina Country Club, 3593 Kibler’s Bridge Road in Prosperity.

“We’ve held the tournament the past six years. We actually do it in honor of Mr. Bill Braswell. Mr. Bill has been on our Board of Directors for a number of years and he certainly has a lot of compassion for the folks that we support. But he loves the game of golf. In year’s past, he was an avid golfer and it was really his idea to do a golf tournament,” said Cindy Farr, quality enhancement director of NCDSNB. “Every year, Bill has been very active in the planning, getting sponsors and teams. So he is still very active in the whole process.”

The golf tournament is the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation’s largest event that the NCDSNB holds every year. The tournament is Captain’s Choice, four person teams, with a $75 per person entry, that will include green fees, golf cart, lunch and the awards ceremony. There are also red, green and bronze sponsorships available.

“It’s open to the community and anybody who is interested in golf and wants to participate or is interested in helping out the Pugh Foundation. We currently have about 20 teams that will be playing. This year, we’re having the tournament at the Mid-Carolina Country Club and they can accommodate up to 36 teams,” said Farr. ” We certainly have space for additional teams and we typically see people that we support participate on one or more of the teams. We have several folks that can play and enjoy playing, so they get out there and play along with other friends and members of the community.”

Farr said that one thing the NCDSNB stresses is that everyone has a disability and that no matter what someone’s limitations may be, they can participate in the tournament.

“The folks that we support here have disabilities, but they also have a lot of abilities. Just because they may have things that they’re slower in, they sometimes have other things that they excel in. Everybody has a disability, but the other folks have some outstanding abilities. So maybe it is golf or other things, but the people we support are no different than anyone else,” said Farr.

Prize money will be awarded for first, second and third place depending on the number of teams participating. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact the NCDSNB at 803-276-0078.

By Kelly Duncan [email protected]

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

