Newberry Hospital recognized for outstanding patient experience

NEWBERRY — Newberry Hospital has achieved the Healthgrades 2017 Outstanding Patient Experience Award, a distinction that recognizes it as being among the top 15 percent of hospitals nationwide, according to Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,489 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2015 to March 2016 to identify hospital performance in this area.

“This is the second year in a row that Newberry Hospital has achieved the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award, and we are proud of the strong team of staff, physicians and volunteers who continue to work together to provide the best care possible to our patients,” said Bruce Baldwin, CEO of Newberry Hospital. “This award also reflects our community’s confidence in making Newberry Hospital their hospital of choice for providing quality, patient-centered healthcare.”

Healthgrades evaluated performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 32-question patient experience survey of the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital.

The topics of these questions ranged from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to factors such as pain management and responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.

To be recognized by Healthgrades, hospitals must meet eligibility requirements for consideration, which in addition to number of survey responses, includes clinical performance thresholds. Nationally 2941 hospitals met those requirements with 443 hospitals outperforming their peers, based on their patients’ responses in order to achieve this distinction. Newberry Hospital’s performance places them among the top 15 percent> in the nation.

“Patient experience metrics resonate with consumers as they evaluate hospitals and select where they want to receive care,” said Brad Bowman, Chief Medical Officer of Healthgrades. “We commend those hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades 2017 Outstanding Patient Experience Award for their commitment to delivering superior care experiences to patients during a hospital stay.”

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Healthgrades-Award-2017.jpg