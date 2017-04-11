Council OKs new budget’s first reading

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has approved first reading of an ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year, beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2018. The proposed fiscal year 2017-18 operating budget is balanced at $23,911,852.

“About $6,000 more than fiscal year 2016-17 operating budget. Given expected performance in the County’s revenue sources and the staff recommended expenditures, this budget projects to preserve approximately six months’ operating expenses in non-obligated fund balance,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams. “Moreover, staff does not believe that the proposed budget, as currently written, would require a property tax increase.”

Council approved the first reading after Councilman Scott Cain made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder seconded. Adams added that there will be a budget work session on Monday, April 10 to discuss budget matters in more detail.

Council also approved first reading of an ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year, July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and Newberry Agency of Disabilities and Special Needs.

“The budget for these three purposes, which are served by a common levy, is raised modestly for fiscal year 2017-18 – $21,931 above fiscal year 2016-17’s funding level of $877,262,” Adams said. “Requested budgets totaled $1,078,281, or $201,019 above the fiscal year 2016-17 funding level. This would equate to an additional one-tenth of one mill in the levy, raising it from 6.9 mills to 7 mills. All three budgets would be increased at the same rate, 2.5%.”

The three entities are expected to see increased costs in such areas as employee health insurance and retirement system contribution requirements. Councilwoman Dr. Harriett Rucker asked if the increase would assist the entities will their insurance. Adams said that they believed so.

Council approved first reading after Reeder made a motion and Cain seconded.

In other business, council approved the third and fourth quarter invoices (fiscal year 2016-17) from Central South Carolina Alliance in the amount of $36,000.

Director of Economic Development Rick Farmer said he was pleased with Central Alliance’s involvement with Economic Development in Newberry County.

“I use them on almost a daily basis, I was very pleased with their assistance with the MM Technics groundbreaking in January, it was a great event, they helped us organize it, they helped us execute it and they helped us pay for it,” Farmer said.

Farmer added he normally brings council one invoice at a time, but he said that as it was explained to him they used to pay in advance of the quarter they were about to enter, and because of the way the calendar fell, the county fell behind so he asked council to pay both the third and fourth quarter invoices.

Council approved the request after Rucker made a motion and Cain seconded.

“As you know, for quite some time I have not supported giving SC Central Alliance their quarterly invoice, but because of their help with MM being located in Newberry, and with some extra help they have been giving our Economic Development, I will support them tonight,” Councilman Kirksey Koon said.

Other business

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance that provides for the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds not exceeding $1,900,000. This pertains to the annual lease purchase payment of principal and interest related to (past) rolling stock purchases, like ambulances.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance not exceeding $7,500,000 aggregate principal amount of Special Source Refunding Revenue Bond (Newberry County Memorial Hospital). This ordinance pertains to refinancing the Hospital’s debt, the hospital does not have stand alone authority to issue debt of this kind. The debt instrument pledges only the assets and revenues associated with the Hospital itself. The hospital estimates it will save $413,199 with this refinancing.

• Farmer announced Steve Stockman was elected the chairman of the Economic Development Committee.

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

