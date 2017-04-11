Congressional candidate visits Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Tom and Adele Pope hosted a meet and greet reception recently for Archie Parnell, a Democratic candidate in the upcoming Fifth Congressional District primary on May 2.

Pope, a local attorney who served as state Senator for a number of years, is co-chairman of Parnell’s Newberry County campaign.Approximately 50 people attended the event.

Parnell, originally from Sumter, is a businessman and tax attorney who worked for the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, the Justice Department, and then as a senior leader at some of the biggest American companies in the world.

“I’m a tax attorney. As my wife says, what I know about taxes will bore you to tears,” Parnell said. “But I know how large companies handle their taxes, and I know how to get them to better support what our government needs to do for its citizens – all of them.

“The budget presented by President Trump includes some 51 projects, and except for some general funding in infrastructure, none of those projects help South Carolina,” he added. “South Carolina needs Congressional representatives who will do better, much better, for the state.”

Archie and Sarah Parnell, right, were in Newberry recently for a reception held at the home of Tom and Adele Pope, left. Parnell is a Democratic candidate in the upcoming Fifth Congressional District primary on May 2. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC01564a1.jpg Archie and Sarah Parnell, right, were in Newberry recently for a reception held at the home of Tom and Adele Pope, left. Parnell is a Democratic candidate in the upcoming Fifth Congressional District primary on May 2. Courtesy photo