Newberrians inducted into Benedict’s Half Century Club

The Founder’s Day convocation commemorating the 146-year history of Benedict College was held March 16 at the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center Arena. Benedict President Dr. David H. Swinton inducted members from the Class of 1967 into the Benedict College Half Century Club. Newberry natives inducted included Kay M. Coleman and Fannie Dawkins Shelton. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Benedict-half-century-club.jpg The Founder’s Day convocation commemorating the 146-year history of Benedict College was held March 16 at the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center Arena. Benedict President Dr. David H. Swinton inducted members from the Class of 1967 into the Benedict College Half Century Club. Newberry natives inducted included Kay M. Coleman and Fannie Dawkins Shelton. Courtesy photo