Connelly gets endorsements from Newberry County

NEWBERRY — Chad Connelly has been endorsed by five mayors in Newberry County, two members of Newberry City Council and one member of Newberry County Council.

“I’m proud to support my friend Chad Connelly and I know he will best represent us in Congress,” Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said. “We all know Washington is broken, and the only way we’re going to fix it is to send principled leaders like Chad Connelly who will not waiver, and who know how to get things done.”

Connelly was also endorsed by Derek Underwood, Mayor of Prosperity; Billy Hollingsworth, Mayor of Whitmire; Lisha Senn, Mayor of Silverstreet; Darryl Hentz, Mayor of Pomaria; Scott Cain, Newberry County Council; David Force, Newberry City Council; and Edwin Wicker, Newberry City Council.