Community walks for Smith!

And they’re off! The Walk-a-thon is officially underway.
The community came out to the 6th Annual Berry Smith fundraiser.
Money raised would be going to the fire department.
The fire department and rescue squad also came out to show support.
Make sure you have your walking shoes on! It’s time to begin!
A collage of pictures of Smith throughout the years.
Ron gets ready to prepare the Boston butts.
PROSPERITY — The sixth annual Berry Smith Walk-a-thon brought out the community to raise money in memory of Berry Smith, who passed away from cancer.
Proceeds go to the Fairview and O’Neal fire departments that serve the Newberry Shores neighborhood and other surrounding communities.
A live auction took place, with items coming from both neighbors and area businesses. Followed by the live auction, attendees sat down and enjoyed a barbecue lunch cooked and served by neighbors.
The first year the fundraiser was held, around $2,500 was raised and since has increased to more than $7,000. The check is presented to the fire department where it will hang in their facility.
This fundraiser helps to buy the equipment and essentials it takes to run a fire department.
Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.
