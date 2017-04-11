Community walks for Smith!

PROSPERITY — The sixth annual Berry Smith Walk-a-thon brought out the community to raise money in memory of Berry Smith, who passed away from cancer.

Proceeds go to the Fairview and O’Neal fire departments that serve the Newberry Shores neighborhood and other surrounding communities.

A live auction took place, with items coming from both neighbors and area businesses. Followed by the live auction, attendees sat down and enjoyed a barbecue lunch cooked and served by neighbors.

The first year the fundraiser was held, around $2,500 was raised and since has increased to more than $7,000. The check is presented to the fire department where it will hang in their facility.

This fundraiser helps to buy the equipment and essentials it takes to run a fire department.

And they’re off! The Walk-a-thon is officially underway. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith4.jpg And they’re off! The Walk-a-thon is officially underway. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The community came out to the 6th Annual Berry Smith fundraiser. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith6.jpg The community came out to the 6th Annual Berry Smith fundraiser. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Money raised would be going to the fire department. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith1.jpg Money raised would be going to the fire department. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The fire department and rescue squad also came out to show support. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith2.jpg The fire department and rescue squad also came out to show support. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Make sure you have your walking shoes on! It’s time to begin! http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith3.jpg Make sure you have your walking shoes on! It’s time to begin! Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A collage of pictures of Smith throughout the years. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith5.jpg A collage of pictures of Smith throughout the years. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Ron gets ready to prepare the Boston butts. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith7.jpg Ron gets ready to prepare the Boston butts. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan [email protected]

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

