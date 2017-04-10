April “Pawsome” students

Each month Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School recognizes a student from each class that portrays the school wide character skill. The character skill for March is Self Control. These students were recognized as the “Pawsome Student of the Month” for their class. They received a visit from the school mascot and a treat. These students were the Pawsome Students of the Month for March: (front row left to right) Briana Rivas, Christy Williams, Cartavious Ware, Carter LaCons, Ayden Hamilton, Macy Paul, Waylin Brown, Devin Glenn, Weston Lominick (back row left to right) Braley Brown, Mary Grace Bryant, Ashley Contreras, Uriel Santiago, Madelyn Hamilton, Abby Chrisley and Jeraldy Perez Padilla, Roary the Tiger (absent from photo – Yaritzel Calvo-Flores, Justin Aguilar, Addison McKenzie, Caleb Suber)

Each month Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School recognizes a student from each class that portrays the school wide character skill. The character skill for March is Self Control. These students were recognized as the “Pawsome Student of the Month” for their class. They received a visit from the school mascot and a treat. These students were the Pawsome Students of the Month for March: (front row left to right) Briana Rivas, Christy Williams, Cartavious Ware, Carter LaCons, Ayden Hamilton, Macy Paul, Waylin Brown, Devin Glenn, Weston Lominick (back row left to right) Braley Brown, Mary Grace Bryant, Ashley Contreras, Uriel Santiago, Madelyn Hamilton, Abby Chrisley and Jeraldy Perez Padilla, Roary the Tiger (absent from photo – Yaritzel Calvo-Flores, Justin Aguilar, Addison McKenzie, Caleb Suber) http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_4459.jpg Each month Pomaria-Garmany Elementary School recognizes a student from each class that portrays the school wide character skill. The character skill for March is Self Control. These students were recognized as the “Pawsome Student of the Month” for their class. They received a visit from the school mascot and a treat. These students were the Pawsome Students of the Month for March: (front row left to right) Briana Rivas, Christy Williams, Cartavious Ware, Carter LaCons, Ayden Hamilton, Macy Paul, Waylin Brown, Devin Glenn, Weston Lominick (back row left to right) Braley Brown, Mary Grace Bryant, Ashley Contreras, Uriel Santiago, Madelyn Hamilton, Abby Chrisley and Jeraldy Perez Padilla, Roary the Tiger (absent from photo – Yaritzel Calvo-Flores, Justin Aguilar, Addison McKenzie, Caleb Suber) Courtesy photo