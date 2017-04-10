It’s biscuit time!

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Do you enjoy making biscuits from scratch, or maybe have a family recipe you think is top notch?

Po Dunk Holler in Little Mountain is giving you an opportunity to show off your biscuit recipe with the inaugural Po Dunk Holler Biscuit Bake Off on April 22.

The idea came to Kimber Lowrey, who owns and operates Po Dunk Holler along with her husband Greg, during their weekly Farmer’s Market.

“We have our Farmer’s Market there. We have a local creamery there, that is Countryside Creamery, we also have Epiphany Farm, which is an amazing 15 year old Jacob Shealy that is doing his own products, and he has been doing some samples of his bacon and his sausage out there,” Lowrey said. “So Countryside Creamery has amazing butter. The milk is fabulous. Itt is pasteurized, but not homogenized, which means it is a full fat cream milk. We were out there one day, and I believe Jacob was cooking bacon that morning and we were selling milk, and I said ‘man wouldn’t biscuits be great.’”

During that time Lowrey was trying to come up with an idea for another promotion to help bring people into the store and to help build their outdoor Farmer’s Market and Outdoor Artisan Market.

Thus the idea was born for a Biscuit Bake Off.

“I was trying to do something off the wall, and I love biscuits. Nothing more southern than biscuits,” Lowrey said. “We are getting some interest. We started taking some entries for people who are going to make biscuits. They will bake the biscuits at home, and bring them in.”

This will be a full fledged event. Lowrey said they will have some other outdoor vendors, and they are looking for a food truck, so they can have extra food on location.

Doug and Bunny Williams also will be performing. According to Lowrey they do jazz and a little bit of country. She said they often play at the Newberry Opera House.

“I think it is going to be a really fun day, and of course the grand prize for the ‘Biscuit Master.’ Then we will have hourly giveaways, but they have to be present to win,” she said.

Anyone interested in entering will need to do so by April 18, and can do so by calling 803-816-4196. There is really only one rule for the Bake Off: homemade only.

“They just have to be homemade. They cannot be from a mix. They do not have to be straight out biscuits. I have heard people putting bacon in the biscuit,” Lowrey said.

Lowrey added that homemade jelly or honey can be included with the biscuits.

“We are going to be doing extra biscuits, and I am asking everyone that if they want to make extra biscuits and sell biscuits, and butter and honey, that is absolutely fine, they can set up a table for that,” she said. “You can do that as long as you are not serving meat with them.”

The winner and the runner-up will receive a prize. Lowrey said they have a basket being donated by some of their vendors, including Countryside Creamery, which will be celebrating its one year anniversary the same day.

The winner will be determined by a panel of three judges, and the judging will be at 10 a.m. Lowrey recommends that anyone entering the competition arrive right before judging so the biscuits are warm.

“It is hard to keep biscuits hot. Truly you want a nice hot biscuit. You can wrap them, but you do not want them to sweat, so that will be something they will have to figure out, how to transport them,” she said.

3 Crow, a Po Dunk vendor, will have artwork on T-shirts, aprons and bags for sale.

“I am looking forward to meeting new people and how many people will turn out for the biscuits. To me it is all exciting, becoming a little bit more a part of the community, enhancing Little Mountain a little bit more because it really is starting to grow,” Lowrey said.

Some of the official art work for the first annual Po Dunk Holler Biscuit Bake Off by 3 Crow. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_0568.jpg Some of the official art work for the first annual Po Dunk Holler Biscuit Bake Off by 3 Crow. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The first annual Po Dunk Holler Biscuit Bake Off will be on April 22 at 10 a.m. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FB_IMG_1490022286443.jpg The first annual Po Dunk Holler Biscuit Bake Off will be on April 22 at 10 a.m. Courtesy photo

By Andrew Wigger [email protected]

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

