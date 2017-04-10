Posted on by

Community fun day 2017!

The weather was perfect for Community Fun Day!


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Games were set up for kids to enjoy.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Kids had the chance to win cool prizes during Community Fun Day!


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

An attendee signing up at the voter registration/NAACP table.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Smile for the camera! Attendees holding books that were being handed out during Community Fun Day.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Preparing the lunch for everyone!


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Who wants to play a little basketball?


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Kids enjoying themselves on the playground.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Say cheese for the camera!


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Step on up and get your food!


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Information on Smart Parenting and self esteem were also being handed out.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Let’s sit down and play a little Bingo on a nice, sunny day.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

Bounce houses are always popular with kids.


Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

