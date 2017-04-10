Candidate forum held

NEWBERRY — The S.C. Democratic Party hosted a Chair Chats forum at Newberry College last week for its three candidates vying for the vacant Fifth Congressional District seat.

The forum, moderated by SCDP Chair Jaime Harrison, featured Les Murphy, Alexis Frank, and Archie Parnell, each seeking the party’s nomination for Congress in the May 2 primary.

The forum covered a variety of topics, ranging from the candidates’ backgrounds, to their goals if elected, to their views on specific issues.

Parnell, 66, an attorney, USC graduate, and former adviser at Goldman Sachs, praised his Sumter roots and military family ties as the son of a World War II veteran. He also spoke of his tax expertise, and his experience as a trial lawyer for the Justice Department and a staffer for the House Ways and Means Committee. Parnell has received endorsements from former U.S. Rep. John Spratt (D-York) and former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges (D-Lancaster).

Frank is a 26-year-old Army veteran, born in Hartsville. The daughter of a teacher, Frank went to Army basic training a month after graduating Rock Hill High School at the age of 17, serving most of her tenure as a paralegal in the Army’s legal system. She holds a graduate degree in Project Management, and she is married with two children to an active duty Marine.

Murphy, a disabled Marine Corps veteran and a Kentucky native now living in Indian Land, spoke of his work for the South Carolina Employment Security Commission. He is also the founder of Carolina Veterans Commission, a non-profit organization founded to assist homeless or disabled veterans obtain benefits, homes, and better health.

The candidates were each asked what they would do, if elected, for military veterans and families.

“It’s important that, especially being- having been a service member and being a spouse, they’re two completely different things,” Frank said. “So, we need to make sure that we’re continuing to cater to, not only what our service members need, but what their spouses and their families need, because it’s completely different things.”

As a specific problem to service members, she cited President Trump’s hiring freeze inhibiting on-base child care services.

“South Carolina is one of the most veteran-friendly states and it should remain that way,” Murphy said and referenced the importance of maintaining veterans’ benefits and keeping Sumter’s Shaw Air Force Base in operation.

Parnell mentioned the importance of maintaining Shaw Air Force Base, citing Spratt as a champion for the base in Congress compared to his successor, now former Congressman and White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney (R-Indian Land).

“Congressman Spratt is the model congressman that I would emulate, and I think all congressmen should emulate,” said Parnell.

When asked their preferred committee, if elected, Murphy and Frank each said they would prefer to serve on the House Veterans Affairs committee, while Parnell would prefer the tax-writing Ways and Means committee. He added that he would like to follow Spratt in serving on the Budget committee, as well as Veterans Affairs.

Regarding each candidate’s political role models, Murphy favored U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC-06) and U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-MI-13), Parnell favored Clyburn and Spratt, and Frank answered U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA-04).

Harrison also questioned the candidates about their takes on international affairs. Frank said,

“I appreciate our allies when it comes to international affairs, because they provide so much for us, and those relationships are important to us, and one thing we don’t want to do is to alienate them by building walls or having travel bans, Frank said.

She also said that a top priority should be “ensuring that Donald Trump did not have a hand in Russia’s interference with our election” and stated the importance of accepting refugees for war-torn countries.

Parnell suggested that Trump should release his full tax returns, which “could give rise to questionable connections with Russia.”

He also referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the United States and Trump’s interactions with him, stating that “we need to, in international affairs, come to it from trying to put ourselves in the other party’s shoes, and then, after figuring that out, (figure out) what our positions are, rather than just talking at people. We live in an international world, we need to reach consensus, we need peace, and we need to be able to dialogue in peace, and not confrontationally.”

“These alliances and these problems have been going on long before President Trump took office. As an American, and as serving and as becoming a permanently disabled veteran and helping veterans, I know for a fact that we can’t continue to be big brother to everybody,” Murphy said.

With reference to each candidate’s view of the most important issues facing the fifth congressional district, Parnell answered constituent service and healthcare.

“I think that under Mulvaney there has been a lack of constituent service for this district, and it ranges from both individual constituent service, as well as institutional constituent service,” he said. “Healthcare is so important, especially when you look at the numbers of people in our district that would lose coverage under the Republican proposals, and these Republican proposals are coming back again, perhaps even more, in a more extreme way.”

Murphy emphasized a need for a more community service-oriented approach, putting money back into the community, particularly to schools, speaking of the importance of bringing jobs to the community to broaden the tax base and improve quality of life.

“I want to invite entrepreneurs, philanthropists, why can’t there be a Silicon Valley in South Carolina?” he said. “Why can’t we have young, bright doctors come here, and we give them specialties, from podiatrists, oncologists, any type of medication or medicare that we need in this area, we build this area up with those doctors. Because I know it works because I’ve already done it.”

Frank answered education, jobs, and prescription drugs as being pressing issues for the district.

“While we know that there is a high price of prescription drugs, we also need to address the fact that our district, and our state, has an opioid problem, that comes with the irresponsibility of being prescribed too many prescription drugs,” she said. “We had 85 opioid-related deaths in 2015, so not only do we need to make sure that those who need (prescription drugs) can afford them, but that we’re also not being reckless in prescribing them as well, and not enhancing a problem.”

Harrison also addressed issues including voting rights protection, more specifically, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, as well as the significance of getting “big money” out of politics and campaigning, particularly dealing with the controversial Citizens United Supreme Court decision of 2010.

All three Democratic candidates will participate in a debate at the Newberry Opera House on April 11, joined by Republican candidates Chad Connelly, Sheri Few, Ralph Norman, Tommy Pope, and Kris Wampler, Green Party candidate David Kulma, and American Party nominee Josh Thornton.

A reception with light refreshments will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the debate at 7 p.m. The debate will be moderated by King Dixon, former Athletic Director at the University of South Carolina. USC-Laurens student William Corey Easterling will keep time.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are set for May 2, with a runoff scheduled for May 16 in the event that not one candidate from each party gains a majority of the vote. The general election for this seat will be held June 20, with a voter registration deadline of May 21.

James Salter | For The Newberry Observer