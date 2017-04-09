Posted on by

Newberry County Humane Society fundraiser


The Newberry County Humane Society held its second annual fundraiser recently. Greeters were Jean Cushway, seated, and Teal Ness.


Courtesy photos

Volunteers prepared all of the ingredients for the meals.


Courtesy photos

Rhett Frazier of Newberry stopped by to pick up meals and visit with the “life-size” dog (Teal Ness) and cat (Lorraine Bradley).


Courtesy photos

The Newberry County Humane Society held its second annual fundraiser recently. Greeters were Jean Cushway, seated, and Teal Ness.

Volunteers prepared all of the ingredients for the meals.

Rhett Frazier of Newberry stopped by to pick up meals and visit with the “life-size” dog (Teal Ness) and cat (Lorraine Bradley).

The Newberry County Humane Society held its second annual fundraiser recently. Greeters were Jean Cushway, seated, and Teal Ness.
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NCHSsn032517greeting.jpgThe Newberry County Humane Society held its second annual fundraiser recently. Greeters were Jean Cushway, seated, and Teal Ness. Courtesy photos

Volunteers prepared all of the ingredients for the meals.
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NCHSsn032517prep.jpgVolunteers prepared all of the ingredients for the meals. Courtesy photos

Rhett Frazier of Newberry stopped by to pick up meals and visit with the “life-size” dog (Teal Ness) and cat (Lorraine Bradley).
http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NCHSsn032517Rhett.jpgRhett Frazier of Newberry stopped by to pick up meals and visit with the “life-size” dog (Teal Ness) and cat (Lorraine Bradley). Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:45 pm |    

Candidate meet and greet held

Candidate meet and greet held
9:26 am |    

Bill addresses roads, bridges

Bill addresses roads, bridges
11:16 am |    

City updates projects

City updates projects
comments powered by Disqus