NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is cleaner because of the work of many volunteers on March 25 as Newberry participated in the Great American Clean-up. Led by Keep Newberry County Beautiful, which provided all the supplies, volunteers picked up litter in the city and just outside the city limits.

The Newberry Academy Junior Civitans picked up Smith Road. Newberry City Councilman David Force helped pick up the Main St/Wilson Rd. area, including this bag blown in a tree.