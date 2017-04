NEWBERRY — If you’re looking to add to your fur family, Phoebe is looking for her forever family.

Phoebe is a one year old shepherd mix that has already spayed and is current on all of her shots.

She is being cared for by Newberry County Animal Care and Control. For more information, call 321-2185 or visit them at 240 Public Works Drive in Newberry. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.