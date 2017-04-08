Bill addresses roads, bridges

NEWBERRY — South Carolina is in dire need of better, safer roads and bridges. These are the same roads and bridges that carry kids to school, take people to and from work and also cause wear and tear to vehicles every day, resulting in hundreds, even thousands of dollars in vehicle maintenance.

“South Carolina has a devastating infrastructure problem. Our roads and bridges are crumbling beneath our motorists, and the piece of legislation commonly called the Roads Bill directly addresses these infrastructure needs,” said Rep. Rick Martin.

Martin said that it’s important that this bill is passed because if nothing is done to repair the roads and bridges in South Carolina, it could equate to about $1,350 annually to each driver due to wear and tear, maintenance costs and time spent sitting in traffic.

“The longer we wait, the more it will cost taxpayers to use our roads,” said Martin.

Martin, who is in support of fixing South Carolina’s roads and bridges, stated that the cost of doing nothing isn’t sustainable nor affordable.

“Nearly 1,000 motorist have died on our dangerous roads last year alone,” Martin said. “How many more people have to die?”

Although there is still a long way to go in improving South Carolina roads and bridges, Martin said that this bill is a step in the right direction in achieving a pristine road system.

“The roads and bridges we drive on, in many cases, are in need of repair. The Roads Bill will produce a dedicated funding stream to address our needs and bring our roads up to a safer standard,” said Martin.

The Roads Bill has been considered a controversial bill, with Martin saying that often times legislation doesn’t want to address the problems we’re facing on the road.

“Government is run by politicians who sometimes put their own personal political agendas ahead of what is best for the citizens who elected them. It sure seems the grandstanding we see as a result of this legislation is nothing more than an attempt to score political points while not actually solving our infrastructure crisis,” said Martin. “The House has passed a bill, and the Senate, as of now, doesn’t even have enough votes to allow debate to occur on this important matter. It is my hope that the Senate will act soon on this issue.”

Martin encourages everyone to read the bill to be aware of what it can do for the roadways that we all travel on by going to http://www.scstatehouse.gov/sess122_2017-2018/bills/3516.htm.

For those who want to know how they can support the Roads Bill, Martin suggests calling your Senator and let them know that you support the House Roads Bill.

By Kelly Duncan [email protected]

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

