Special election primary set for May 2

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County will have 24 precincts participating in the June 20 special election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives District Five seat that became vacant after Mick Mulvaney was approved as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

On May 2, voters will first make their choice in either the Democratic or Republican primary. Democratic candidates are Alexis Frank, Les Murphy and Archie Parnell. Republicans candidates are Chad Connelly, Raymond Craig, Sheri Few, Thomas Mullikin, Ralph Norman, Thomas Pope and Kris Wampler.

Shanna Proctor, director of Newberry County Voter Registration and Elections, said there will likely be a Republican runoff on May 16. However, since the state is running the election, due to it dealing with multiple counties, state officials will determine if there will be a runoff.

During the primary and special election, voters at five precincts will be changing voting locations, four of which are in a school.

“The School Board had security and traffic concerns, and they are also doing state testing on one of those days so they did not want us in the schools, so we are basically just moving the four locations that are at the schools,” Proctor said.

Ward Three, normally at Boundary Street Elementary, is moving across the street to the Hal Kohn Memorial Library. Proctor said this is a good location because it is close to the original location.

“When people say, ‘where do I go,’ it will be much easier to give directions,” she said.

Ward Six, normally the Newberry County Career Center, is moving to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Sheriff’s Office has actually given us permission to use their lobby, so they are going to be set up in the lobby at the sheriff’s office,” Proctor said.

The Midway precinct, normally at Mid-Carolina Middle School, is still undetermined. Proctor said she has asked a church for permission, but has not received a response as of yet. The location will be announced once she has received permission.

The Prosperity precinct, normally at Prosperity Rikard Elementary, is going to move to the Prosperity Depot.

“Hopefully we will be making that one permanent, but for right now, it is just for this election. We have to get permission from Mr. Cromer and Mr. Martin,” Proctor said.

The Mt. Bethel Garmany precinct, normally at the National Guard Armory, will also be at a different location during the special election. Voters will instead go to the Law Enforcement Association building, which is right across the road on General Henderson Road.

“We are going to put them on SC Votes, the county web page, put on the election web page, we are calling the radio station, Facebook and going to try and email the candidates and let them know,” Proctor said. “So while they are campaigning in Newberry they can mention it or put it on their table.”

Other information

• Residents can still register for the June 30 special election. The deadline is 30 days prior.

• Voters can vote absentee up until the day before. In South Carolina you have to have a reason why you are voting absentee. For example, you are 65 years of age or older, work reasons, travel. Proctor recommends if you vote absentee for the primary, go ahead and request the runoff election as well.

