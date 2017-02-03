Mid-Carolina Middle named School to Watch

NEWBERRY — Mid-Carolina Middle School in Newberry School District is one of three schools that received initial South Carolina Schools to Watch designation for 2017.

Chapin Middle School in Lexington/Richland School District Five and Crayton Middle School in Richland School District One are the other two.

Through the Schools to Watch program, the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform recognizes middle schools continuously moving forward in the areas of academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure.

Schools must submit applications which are then reviewed by a team of trained middle level educators across the state. The reading team makes the determination if a school moves forward with the next step of hosting a visit. The visiting team determines whether the school has met the criteria to be named a School to Watch.

Eleven schools have been designated as Schools to Watch for 2017 in South Carolina. School to Watch designations are held for three years, and then schools must reapply to become re-designated.

In addition to the newly designated schools, South Carolina named two redesignated schools as Schools to Watch. Campobello-Gramling School in Spartanburg School District One was first designated in 2014, and South Middle School in Lancaster School District was first designated in 2013.

Castle Heights Middle School in York School District Three, College Park Middle School in Berkeley County School District, League Academy of Communication Arts in Greenville County School District, and T.E. Mabry Middle School in Spartanburg School District One all earned redesignation for the second time. All four schools were first named a School to Watch in 2011.

Two schools, Blythewood Middle School in Richland School District Two and Palmetto Middle School in Anderson School District One, were first designated in 2008 and earned re-designation for the third time this year.

Each of the schools will host school-wide celebrations in the spring, and they will receive their award at the general session at the South Carolina Association for Middle Level Education conference on March 4, 2017. In addition, each school will send a team to Washington, D.C., in June where they will meet with their area legislative representatives and receive their national award at the National Forum’s Schools to Watch conference.

The National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform is an alliance of 65 educators, researchers, national associations and officers of professional organizations and foundations dedicated to improving education in the middle grades.

Its website – www.schoolstowatch.org – features detailed information about the selection criteria used in the recognition program. South Carolina’s STW program is sponsored by the South Carolina Association for Middle Level Education, South Carolina Department of Education, South Carolina Association of School Administrators-Middle Level Principals, and the Middle Grades Initiative.