Books on Main to host book signing

NEWBERRY — Joanna Innes, retired professor from Newberry College, will hold a book signing at Books on Main from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 for her second novel, “Slashed.”

Randy Berry, owner of Books on Main, sponsored Innes in a Book Signing for her first novel, “Blocked,” last May. Both books are available for purchase at the store and also on Amazon in both paperback and electronic versions.

The books focus on Lydia Drexel, an art professor in a small eastern college. At times she has lost her muse, but throughout her life, art has helped Lydia find her way. Attentive to the youth she encounters, she cannot refrain from taking on their problems, despite admonitions from her good friend and mentor Charles.

When she is not counseling young people, she is striving to sort out the politics of her work place, especially those proffered by her difficult boss, Richard Simpson.

In “Slashed,” someone has vandalized Lydia’s paintings, one in her own home and one at the campus gallery. Lydia and her mentor Charles put their energy into discovering who could have done this dastardly deed.

At the same time, Lydia counsels young artist Bryce and his sister Jan who have become students at the college. Amid these problems, Lydia and John work to keep their young marriage viable.

Innes, a native of Missouri, earned a bachelor of arts in English from Central Methodist University and an MA in Composition and Linguistics from Indiana University of PA.

After retiring from Newberry College, she and her artist husband, Jim Innes, moved to Charleston. There, she took writing courses, participated in writing groups, and began self-publishing.

A widow for the past eight years, Innes continues to reside in Charleston.