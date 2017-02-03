Area Events & Happenings

Pastor installation

BLAIR — Installation services for the Rev. Eric Bell will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 4. He will be installed as pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Blair. The Rev. A. A. Dix Jr. of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Simpsonville will be the guest speaker.

The church is planning a retirement celebration for the Rev. Norris Turner at 2 p.m. Feb. 18. Turner pastored at Gethsemane for 19 years.

Call the church at 803-635-5855 for more information. Gethsemane Baptist Church is located 443 Road 99 in Blair.

