Church news

Feb. 4

• 5 p.m.: The Sunday School Department of Bethlehem Baptist Church along with the United Voices Singers sponsors a Black History Program with special guest Morgan Ensemble of Union. Contact Connie Keller at 803-276-6897 or 803-271-8422 to register your choir.

Feb. 5

• 6 p.m.: Davidson Street Baptist Church, 400 Davidson St. in Clinton, holds “Spend an Evening with Michael Combs.” Admission is a love offering.

Revivals/Meetings/Other Events

• St. John Baptist Church on S.C. 219 in Newberry holds “Fruit of the Spirits” at 3 p.m. Feb. 25. Speakers will include Pastor Freddie Wicker Jr. of McBeth Baptist Church in Union, Melinda Wicker of McBeth Baptist Church in Union, Minister Katie Gilmore of McBeth Baptist Church in Union, Deacon Channon Coleman of Faith Deliverance Outreach in Newberry, Pastor Wright Austin of Belmont Baptist Church in Silverstreet, Nerissa Griffin of New Vision Ministry in Newberry, Minister Renea Byrant and Minister Joyce Henderson of St. Vaughnville Baptist Church in Chappells and Pastor Lorenzo Washington of St. John Baptist Church in Newberry.

Prayer Meetings & Other Events

• Ain’t God Good, 310 W. Main St. in Clinton, holds Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Contact Bishop Troy Price at 537-2960 for information.

• Bethel Missionary Baptist Church of Cross Hill holds intercessory prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and mid-week services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Community Youth Fellowship, 6192 Macedonia Church Road in Prosperity, meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday. Dinner provided. Contact Nikki at 803-597-6654 or Kimberly at 254-449-5964 for information.

• Faith Assembly of God, 798 Fair St. in Newberry, holds prayer meetings at 7 p.m. Thursdays.

• Friendship Baptist Church, 8302 S.C. 121 in Newberry, holds Bible school at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Heart to Heart women’s ministry meets at 7 p.m. each Friday at Fellowship of Praise Church, 134 S. Main St. in Newberry. Call pastor Karen Dykes at 463-3935 for information.

• Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road in Pomaria, holds a men’s prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. each Friday in the Reese Building.

• New Hope Baptist Church on S.C. 121 in Newberry holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

• Pioneer Baptist Church, 741 Pope St. in Newberry, has Bible Study at 6 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.

• Sister Sister Community Outreach Ministry holds female youth and youth advisor and community youth ministry session from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Helena Community Center, 902 Giff St. in Newberry. A light breakfast is served.

• Shiloh Outreach Baptist Church, 194 Maybinton Road in Whitmire, holds community bible study at 6 p.m. every Tuesday.

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1605 Main St. in Newberry, holds a weekly service at 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday at Springfield Place.

• Team Training in Apostolic Ministry is held at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Shiloh A.M.E. Church’s educational building, 431 Shiloh St. in Prosperity. Contact McKeva Kinard-Shelton at 537-1577 or Crystal Pitts-Glenn at 864-494-2320 for information.

• Trinity Anglican Church, 928 Boundary St. in Newberry, holds evening prayer and Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

• True Light Ministries, 2407 Fair Ave. in Newberry, holds men’s Bible student at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bible study at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Joy Night at 7 p.m. Friday.

