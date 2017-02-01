A presentation in genealogy

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Dutch Fork Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society works to raise the standards of genealogical research throughout the Dutch Fork area, of which Newberry County is a part.

Sue Eleazer, president of the Dutch Fork Chapter of the SCGS, along with some of her colleagues presented information about their organization, along with some historic information, to the Newberry County Governmental Association.

The Dutch Fork Chapter serves the entire Dutch Fork, from Newberry, Lexington and Richland counties, the areas between the Broad and Saluda Rivers.

The Dutch Fork is one of the largest remaining German areas with descendants still living there, next to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In the Dutch Fork descendants of the original settlers still live on the original plats and land grants of their ancestors.

One question many might have about this area is why is it called the Dutch Fork, when it was founded by Germans?

“It is called the Dutch Fork because it was settled by the Deutsche (German), and the English speaking population around the outside did not understand it was German, and not Dutch,” Eleazer said.

The Chapter works in multiple ways to raise the standards of genealogical research for the Dutch Fork and the counties within that area. They do this through educational programs, a yearly reunion the hold every April for the Dutch Fork descendants, a quarterly publication, promotion of activities from the SCGS, workshops and an interactive website which has recently expanded to three different websites.

“We promote the collection and donation of preservation of early records and resources pertaining to genealogy and the early immigrants of the Dutch Fork and their descendants,” Eleazer said. “We also support the work of other organizations that work to preserve the rich history and culture of the Dutch Fork.”

The Dutch Fork Chapter also promotes and assists members, and their community, with their research on their family and help them find their links and where their family’s land plats were located and where the cemeteries their ancestors are buried in are located. They are also working to cover all historic battlefields in this area.

“Most of these took place because of Bloody Bill Cunningham, he was notorious for coming back and killing Patriots he originally served with, because he originally signed up with a militia group out of Newberry County and he felt he did not get a promotion, and he got vindictive, so he came back with a group of Loyalist and went through and pin-pointed people out of his regiment,” Eleazer said.

The Dutch Fork Chapter is also working to photograph houses and other structures, some of which are over 100 years old. They are also responsible for preserving and documenting some of the churches and cemeteries within the Dutch Fork.

Some of these include St. Johns Lutheran Church, Todd Conealy Cemetery, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Eargle Cemetery, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Kings Creek ARP (the church itself no longer exist, but the cemetery does, 20 Revolutionary War Soldiers are buried here), The Dunker Cemetery (named for the way the church that is no longer there would perform baptisms) and the Bush River Quaker Meeting.

Other business

• The Association approved sending two girls to Palmetto Girl State for $330 each.

• Matt DeWitt, treasurer, reported that the Association had a balance of $4,138.09, and reminded everyone to pay their dues if they have not done so already.

• The next meeting will be held on May 22 and will be hosted by Prosperity.

Members of the Governmental Association, and guests, talk prior to the meeting. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0144.jpg Members of the Governmental Association, and guests, talk prior to the meeting. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Town representatives meet and greet before the Governmental Association meeting begins. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0142.jpg Town representatives meet and greet before the Governmental Association meeting begins. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

