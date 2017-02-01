Cafe welcomes visitors from afar

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — When you think of an antique store, the first thing that comes to mind are obviously antiques. But the Little Mountain Unlimited Antique Mall and Cafe rolls both an antique store and a cafe all into one.

Located at 1528 Main St.t, the Little Mountain Unlimited Antique Mall and Cafe has a wide selection of items from jewelry to furniture as well as an original brand of jams, salsas and preserves.

Open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Antique Mall Cafe offers garden salads, grilled chicken wraps, quiche and the most popular item, the southern PB&J, which is a new spin on the traditional peanut butter and jelly.

This sandwich is a pimiento cheese, bacon and raspberry-jalapeno jelly sandwich, created on sourdough and sure to get your taste buds going.

The Antique Mall Cafe has been in business for the past five years and on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. the Little Mountain Unlimited Antique Mall and Cafe will be celebrating their ninth anniversary along with the celebration of the grand opening of Po Dunk Holler.

The public is encouraged to take part in dealer sales, food, music and door prizes.

“The store and the business has grown significantly in those nine years and we advertise heavily on the interstate. We get a ton of traffic off of the interstate from people who are traveling through. The first questions they ask are ‘Where is the bathroom?’ and ‘Where can we eat?’, so that prompted us to go ahead and provide them with service within the store,” said Karen Quinn, owner of the Antique Mall Cafe. “We get people from all over South Carolina. I think the furthest we’ve had come here is from Dubai. It’s amazing, really.

The Antique Mall and Cafe gives its customers the chance to browse the selection of items that the Antique Mall has to offer and then once they’re done shopping, they can go downstairs to the cafe and grab a bite to eat. The Antique Mall has around 70 different vendors and 150 different booths.

“Each vendor has the opportunity to run their own business. They come in, set up their stuff and then we sell it for them. We’ve got everything. You can spend five dollars or you can spend $500. It really just depends on what you’re looking for, but we’ve got a little bit of everything,” said Quinn.

As they’re approaching their ninth anniversary, Quinn said that they are grateful to be here and to be part of the community.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to be here and to be part of the community and that means more to us than anything else. The people that we meet coming through the front door , whether they’re from Dubai or from two houses down the street, they’re equally important,” said Quinn. “We’ve played parts in finding people homes, helping find lost animals. The ability that we have had to become part of the community is amazing and that’s the best payback.”

The Antique Mall will also cater to your next special function, from Christmas parties to motorcycle groups and also has live music, which is typically held on Saturdays and Sundays. Individuals are welcome to come and provide music while diners enjoy their meals.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

