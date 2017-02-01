Author visits book club

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Literacy Council Book Club was in for a special surprise when they received a visit from Dr. Malika Salaam-Ambolley, author of My Life Journey … Through My Own Eyes, which documents Salaam-Ambolley’s life and the various obstacles that she had to face growing up.

“My life has been a journey. We each are on our own journey and I wanted it to reflect the fact that this is how I saw it and maybe those that have had certain experiences with the situations that I may have been in, they may have seen it differently for whatever reason. So Through My Own Eyes is telling what I saw and experienced,” said Salaam-Ambolley.

In her book, Salaam-Ambolley discusses growing up during the time when racism and segregation were predominately popular, taking on thyroid cancer and facing what she said was probably one of the most devastating things that could happen to any parent: losing her oldest son.

“I think with the number of serious experiences I had, you’re talking about cancer, loss of a son, divorce, racism and imprisonment. I made some bad choices in my life. From experiences, when I meet young women in particular and ask ‘How many of you may have experienced those things?’ and several of them will raise their hands,” said Salaam-Ambolley. “So I think this would be an excellent book for them to see how I was able to overcome certain issues with the reflections in particular. They can ask themselves questions on what they plan to do and how they will go about addressing certain challenges in their lives.”

Salaam-Ambolley stressed to young people to go out into the world and find their passion, saying that they need to find what their goal is in life and go into the world to serve, regardless of what chosen career they may enter.

“Once you have done that as a young person, find out what resources are available in order for you to achieve that goal. Yes there will be obstacles and difficulties , but do not let that deter you if you truly believe in that goal and just be steadfast. Those that are my age are more mature and it’s never too late to achieve your goals or your dreams. I often say that if I’m not learning, studying, moving or trying to improve, then I’m dead,” said Salaam-Ambolley. “Life calls you to want to move, to want to help and to want to continue and that’s basically how I have lived my whole life in spite of adversity.”

Since releasing her book, Salaam-Ambolley has received an overwhelming amount of support from her family and the community.

“I was so shocked, because I wrote it as a relief even though those who know me told me I needed to write. I never really gave it that much thought, but I’ve always been a scholarly kind of person. But then I realized it was time for me to write and I found out that it was therapy for me, because there were so many things in my life experiences I had that I felt guilty for making certain choices and certain things I should have done but didn’t do them maybe the way they should have been done. So it was a release for me to write, and when I finished writing I cried,” said Salaam-Ambolley.

During book club, Salaam-Ambolley welcomed questions from the group, ranging from the time it took to write the book to certain situations that are discussed throughout concerning racism, losing her oldest son to a freak motorbike accident and Salaam Ambolley’s battle with thyroid cancer.

Her main message throughout the book and question and answer session goes back to setting goals and objectives for yourself and knowing that it’s never too late to go after what you want.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

