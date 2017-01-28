Newberry Academy students compete in regional spelling bee

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy Middle and Lower School students participated in the South Carolina Independent School Association Regional Spelling Bee, held at Heathwood Hall in Columbia on Jan.25.

Sponsored by fourth-grade teacher Jaymi Wilbanks, 12 students in grades three through eight competed against students from other independent schools from throughout the state.

These students included third-graders Caleb Wilbanks and Daniel Williams, fourth-graders Maximus Senn and Quinn Waites, fifth-graders Josh Joyner and Tony Richardson, sixth-graders Christian Gilliam and Diya Patel, seventh-graders Madison Rivers and Caroline Senn, and eighth-graders Payton Gardner and London Huggins.

Three Newberry Academy students placed third in the regional competition and will participate as Alternates in the State competition. They were third-grader Caleb Wilbanks, fifth-grader Josh Joyner, and eighth-grader Payton Gardner.

Courtesy photo