Childcare center ready

PROSPERITY — When life or work is just too busy, parents want someone that they can trust to watch their children.

Who’s Watching the Kids? Child Learning Center, located at 6192 Macedonia Church Road in Prosperity, offers premium childcare at affordable prices.

Who’s Watching the Kids? first opened in October 2016, and the owners Mellie and Tony Torre felt that with their experience in childcare and the desire to open their own daycare that there was a need for another daycare in Prosperity.

“It was a great offer and a great building. It was just an opportunity for us that was only in our dreams,” said Mellie.

Who’s Watching the Kids? will watch children from six weeks old to 12th grade, while using the A Beka Book curriculum. The A Beka Book curriculum is a Christian-based curriculum that teaches from three years old to the 12th grade.

With three year olds, they have 15 minute increments of different activities, which keeps the children from becoming bored and at the same time keeps them learning and engaged.

For babies, pricing is $125 a week, with the parents supplying formula,diapers, etc.. Once they are potty-trained, pricing is $110, which will include breakfast, lunch and snack. Three and four year olds are not prohibited, but Mellie said that they can provide the materials for the A Beka from their registration fee.

“As they get older, it does get more expensive, because it’s a lot more involved, and parents at that point can choose what they want. I’m waiting until I get a lot of kids before I actually integrate that program into the whole school. I have to have students before I can teach them,” said Mellie.

Who’s Watching the Kids? will also work with families who may need a payment plan for their child to attend and is open to holding events such as wedding/receptions, parties, bible study groups or to give lessons.

Reservations for a full day are $300, which includes folding chairs and tables for 100 people. It is non-refundable if you do not show up and half a day is $150 with a $50 deposit. Pony rides are also available, along with a snow cone machine and popcorn for an added $10. The renter will be held accountable for any damages. If help is needed setting up, Mellie and Tony can help with an additional $50.

“The support from the community has actually been very good. I’ve gone out and put flyers out in local businesses and they are all very welcoming and seem to be glad we’re here. If you get somebody to come, then we’ll give you a good discount off of the next week. There is also a sibling discount, too with brothers and sisters. I feel like we’ve been supported pretty well,” said Mellie.

“Everybody we’ve talked to has been very nice. We’ve got quite a few friends that live out this way that I play music with who have been helpful to us,” said Tony.

Who’s Watching the Kids? will also be have music lessons and karate lessons. Karate lessons will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays, and are looking into the possibility of having shag dance lessons. Tony teaches drums,vocals and beginning vocals and Mellie teaches vocals and piano.

“We have the former band director at Mid-Carolina, Andy Shull who teaches guitar, bass and brass instruments. That’s a big plus right there,” said Tony.

For more information on Who’s Watching the Kids?, call 803-364-2016 or visit there Facebook page or website at whoswatchingthekids.net. Hours are Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. and offers after school, full-time infant and childcare, drop-in care and “when you need it” childcare.

Infant childcare is provided at Who’s Watching the Kids? http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kids2-1.jpg Infant childcare is provided at Who’s Watching the Kids? Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Who’s Watching the Kids? is located at 6192 Macedonia Church Road in Prosperity. Pictured are owners Mellie (left) and Tony (right) Torre. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kids1-1.jpg Who’s Watching the Kids? is located at 6192 Macedonia Church Road in Prosperity. Pictured are owners Mellie (left) and Tony (right) Torre. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

