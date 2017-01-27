Hospital looks to improve

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital is continuing to be very strong and ready to meet any possible healthcare challenges in the next few years, as reported by CEO Bruce Baldwin, in his report to the Board of Trustees.

NCMH has made great strides in Quality, Safety and Patient Experience in 2016 and hopes to continue to be successful in 2017.

Other business:

• In December, the Emergency Department’s LWOT (Left Without Treatment) was slightly up to 2.1 percent, which was a total of 38 patients with volumes at 1,822 visits, and turnaround time continued to decrease for the month of December.

• Dr. Conrad Manayan has accepted the contract for the General Surgeon position that is being vacated by Dr. Cantey.

• The hospital continues to show strong performance in the areas of inpatient and outpatient core measures. The newest I/P core measures (Sepsis) has shown good improvement and in September was 100 percent. The hospital continues to monitor Emergency Department times and results are shared with the Medical Staff and Nurse Practitioners in the Emergency Department to keep them aware of current trends.

• In 2016, NCMH saw many projects being completed. These projects were either cosmetic or simply needed improvements. Projects completed included the new fence between the hospital and Food Lion, landscaping and mulch, new LED lighting, shrubs and trees were removed, a new OB waiting area, cleaning, painting and other projects. In 2017, NCMH looks to continue to find areas that need improvement such as the Chapel and continued grounds improvement.

• The Wellness Center’s Battle of the Bulge annual weight loss competition kicked off on Jan. 10. Many of the participants have also joined the Wellness Center’s gym.

• Website design is on track for a mid-March release. Current website data is being reviewed by marketing and the appropriate director for changes, additions, deletions, etc.

• The Foundation’s Employee Campaign will take place the week of March 13-17. The Board of Trustees are invited to attend the lunch on March 17. Lunch will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Plans are underway for the 2017 Doctor’s Day Celebration. Breakfast will be provided for physicians on March 30, beginning at 7 a.m. The “Physician of the Year” award will be presented at nine. Invitations will be mailed to the board towards the end of February.

• NCMH wants you to save the date for the 2017 Friends of the Foundation Dinner at 6 p.m. April 21. The event will be held at the Friends Building located on Friend Street, which is the same location at last year. Tickets are $50 each and the theme for this year’s event is the ‘70’s.

• The Volunteer Department is now accepting applications for the 2017 summer junior volunteer program. There will be two sessions to accommodate the number of students interested in the program. The next volunteer fundraiser is the $5 jewelry sale scheduled for March 13 and March 14.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

