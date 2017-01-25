Remains positively identified as missing man

SILVERSTREET —Skeletal remains found last week in Silverstreet have been positively identified as Donnie Richardson Sr., who disappeared from his home in November.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said the remains were scientifically identified through the DNA process as those of Richardson, 62.

Richardson was reported missing to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office on the evening of Nov. 26, 2016.

Sheriff Lee Foster said investigators from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office were in the area searching for any signs of Richardson using the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helicopter last Wednesday afternoon when they spotted clothing on the ground in a dense hardwood tree thicket located approximately a quarter mile from Richardson’s home.

“This is an unfortunate event however being able to bring closure to Mr. Richardson’s family is a priority of the Coroner’s Office,” said Kneece.

Autopsy results are still pending but there are no signs of foul play.