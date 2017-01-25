Free tax prep offered

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Literacy Council is providing free tax preparations for low income families, just in time for the new tax season.

The only requirement is that you have to have made less than $54,000 for the tax year.

The Literacy Council is working with The Cooperative Ministry, which received a grant, to offer the free program.

“They received the grant, the Internal Revenue Service referred us to them, so they could reach out to our community,” said Barbara Chapman, executive director of the Literacy Council. “That is how the partnership began.”

According to Cooperative Ministry’s website, coopmin.org, their purpose is to increase the economic self-sufficiency of people experiencing poverty in the Midlands through crisis assistance and sustainability programs.

Chapman said that this non-profit organization, based out of Columbia, serves the entire Midlands and they do things such as finding homes, tax relief, a car program and other programs under their umbrella.

This program is also under the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and their Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE).

The IRS’s website (irs.gov) states that the VITA program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

The TCE program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors. The IRS-certified volunteers who provide tax counseling are often retired individuals associated with non-profit organizations that receive grants from the IRS.

Initra Williams, site coordinator for taxes at the Literacy Council, says currently they have two volunteers, Joshua Williams and David Lucas, who will be working with them this year.

“So we are also looking for volunteers for people who would like to prepare taxes,” she said.

Chapman added that when it comes to community volunteers, they welcome them all.

During the last four years that the Literacy Council has been offering this program, they have occasionally had Newberry College students assisting them. Williams said she would be more than happy to have Newberry College students volunteer again this year.

The Literacy Council is currently in the midst of preparing tax returns. Individuals should contact the Literacy Council to and set up an appointment between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The number of people they can take at a set time will vary on how many volunteers they have.

“We also do drop offs if anyone would like to drop off their tax return, instead of waiting for it to be prepared, which usually occurs if there are a lot of people,” Williams said.

Those using the program will need to bring a photo ID, Social Security card and any tax documents they have received. Williams said this would include, but is not limited to, a W-2, 1099 (if you are retired), 1095 A, B or C (health insurance) and any other itemized deductions.

“We have been doing this for the last few years. It is a financial literacy component, how to save money and they are going to learn, eventually, to do it on their own,” Chapman said.

On average, the Literacy Council helps over 100 families for this program. This year Chapman would like to help 150.

“This is an outreach program, giving back to the community, saving them money and giving back to the community,” she said.

The United Way of the Midlands is also a partner for this program.

If you would like to set up an appointment or volunteer, call the Literacy Council at 803-276-8086

The Newberry Literacy Council is offering free tax preparation this year for low income families. To set up an appointment call the Literacy Council at 803-276-8086. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0011.jpg The Newberry Literacy Council is offering free tax preparation this year for low income families. To set up an appointment call the Literacy Council at 803-276-8086. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.