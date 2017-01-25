Livestock producers reminded to report forage losses by Jan. 30

NEWBERRY — Livestock producers who suffered grazing losses throughout 2016 due to drought or wildfire are reminded to report their losses and to enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program by Jan. 30.

LFP provides compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately-owned or cash-leased land or fire on federally-managed land.

Producers in Newberry County are eligible to apply for 2016 LFP benefits on small grain, native pasture, improved pasture, annual ryegrass or forage sorghum. Livestock producers are encouraged to contact the Newberry County FSA Office with any questions regarding specific forage crops that are eligible.

“Prolonged drought or wildfire conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Newberry County,” said Wayne Kesler, executive director of the Newberry County U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Newberry County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”

Livestock producers must complete the LFP application and required supporting documentation no later than Jan. 30, 2017, for losses that occurred throughout 2016. Producers who already have appointments scheduled require no additional action to meet the deadline.

Eligible livestock includes alpacas, beef cattle, buffalo, beefalo, dairy cattle, deer, elk, emus, equine, goats, llamas, poultry, reindeer, sheep or swine that have been or would have been grazing the eligible grazing land or pastureland.

Visit www.usda.gov/disaster to learn more about FSA disaster assistance programs or contact the Newberry County FSA Office at 803-597-3172. To find a local FSA office, visit http://offices.usda.gov.

In a continuing effort to better serve the public, USDA has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other disaster-focused organizations to develop the central resource for disaster related materials. This knowledgebase is a collection of disaster-related resources that are powered by agents with subject-matter expertise. Visit the USDA Disaster Resource Center website to find additional USDA disaster information and assistance.

