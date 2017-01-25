Prosperity PD gets grant

PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department can now enhance its body camera equipment thanks to an $11,700 grant the department has been awarded.

“The funding that we did receive is up to us on how we choose to allocate that,” said Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield. “What we do have to have is storage and body cameras. The camera is what the public sees, but that’s only a small portion of the whole concept with body cameras. Once you pin the camera to a uniform, you still have to do something with that footage and it has to be either labeled as evidence or junk footage.”

The department has tested body cameras in the past, but they proved not to be effective.

“Several issues we ran into with the ones we were testing were the lens didn’t capture the proper angles we were looking for. The attachment mechanisms to the uniform weren’t adequate for police purposes and there was some distortion with the sound,” said Beddingfield.

Beddingfield said the department has requested body cameras from various companies for testing to find the best fit for the Prosperity Police Department.

“The issue is picking what is best for each individual department and what we’ve done is we’ve reached out to several companies and requested that they send us a camera for testing purposes,” said Beddingfield.

The body cameras will have to be durable due to potential exposure to weather elements and overall use.

“The body camera needs to stay affixed to the uniform and gather quality footage, because if we can’t capture the footage when we need it during a critical incident, then the body camera is useless. We need it to be fixed to the uniform securely. If the body camera falls off and just captures the sky, while everything else is going on, it is useless,” Beddingfield said. “We need it to be able to capture a good angle so we can see clearly what’s taking place. The key is so that we can see what is going on from the officer’s standpoint. The first thing we look for is the durability and the capability of actually capturing the data that we need.”

Nighttime capabilities and sound quality are other features that Beddingfield said the new body cameras will need to possess. He hopes the department can begin testing the body cameras in the next couple of weeks.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

