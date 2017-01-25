NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, in conjunction with the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation, is rolling out the red carpet and holding the inaugural Lights, Camera, Pride from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 7.

The NCDSNB is asking the community to help make it a night to remember by donating formal dresses, suits, shoes and other services for the night of the gala.

“For years, we’ve had a holiday or Christmas dance for the folks and they really enjoyed that. So we talked about doing something that would give them the opportunity to have a different experience. So we finally buckled down and got the gala put together,” said Cindy Farr, Quality Enhancement Director with the NCDSNB.

The gala will be held on the Newberry College campus in Eleazer Arena.

“A lot of the times, the folks we support don’t get to have typical experiences. They might not get to go to their prom or get to do something like that. So this is a way for them to have an occasion like that in their life. We are not looking to do it on an annual basis. The committee has talked about doing it every other year or every third year, because it is such a huge undertaking,” said Farr.

Farr also said that they are looking to have around 200 people in attendance. Staff from the NCDSNB will be in attendance as servers for the night.

The NCDSNB has already received some donations of dresses, suits and services, but is continuing to look for volunteers that will provide services such as hair and makeup, and transportation during the gala.

“We’ve had folks that have said they’ll help us decorate or help with flowers. People have really come forward with things that they can do and it’s really a great event for the folks,” said Farr.

“As we grow and we’re supporting more people, it’s very possible that we might outgrow the arena and move somewhere else. We always try to do something that will enhance the lives of the people that we support or that’s going to make the community more aware of who we are and what we do. A lot of people don’t know we’re here, what we do here or about the folks we support. So community inclusion and awareness is really important,” said Farr.

Donations can be dropped off at the Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Office, 115 Nance St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 803-276-0078 to arrange pick up.

The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is holding its inaugural gala on April 7 and is asking the community to donate dresses, suits and shoes. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gala2.jpg The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is holding its inaugural gala on April 7 and is asking the community to donate dresses, suits and shoes. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board has already received some donations of dresses and suits. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Gala1.jpg The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs Board has already received some donations of dresses and suits. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

