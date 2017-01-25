Thursday, Jan. 26

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Newberry County Literacy Council offers basic computer classes at its office, 1121 Caldwell St. in Newberry. The free class covers topics including Microsoft Office, Publisher, emailing and Internet. Call 803-276-8086 for more information.

• 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: Women on a Mission and CPG Outreach Ministry meets at Shiloh A.M.E. Church’s educational building, 431 Shiloh St. in Prosperity. Contact McKeva Kinard-Shelton at 537-1577 or Crystal Pitts-Glenn at 864-494-2320 for more information.

• 7 p.m.: Interfaith Community Services of Newberry County will meet at Shiloh AME Church, 431 Shiloh Street, Prosperity.

Monday, Jan. 30

• 11 a.m.: Newberry County Council on Aging holds its annual Membership meeting at the Senior Center located on 1300 Hunt Street Newberry. To attend call 803-276-8266. Lunch will be provided and reservations are needed for lunch.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Newberry County Literacy Council offers basic computer classes at its office, 1121 Caldwell St. in Newberry. The free class covers topics including Microsoft Office, Publisher, emailing and Internet. Call 803-276-8086 for more information.

• 11 a.m.-noon: The Weekly Readers Book Club meets at the Newberry County Literacy Council, 1121 Caldwell St. in Newberry. Call 803-276-8086 for more information. Books will be provided for each member.

Daybook contains items that occur on a recurring basis, such as council meetings, civic club meetings and the like. Items can be submitted in writing to 1716 Main St., Newberry, S.C. 29108; in person at 1716 Main St.; via fax to 803-276-1517; or via email at NBOnews@civitasmedia.com. Call 803-276-0625 for more information. Items run on a space-available basis.