Man wrecks while eating, hits power pole

PROSPERITY — A man who got choked on food while he was driving struck a power pole in Prosperity and knocked out power to Hamm’s Hardware.

Sgt. Harry Bodiford of the Prosperity Police Department said the driver ran off the road and hit the pole Wednesday morning. The driver was not hurt.

The Town of Prosperity Utilities Department responded to replace the pole and get power restored. At the time of the accident, Hamm’s Hardware was running on generators due to the outage.

“That’s a plus side to all of this. He was OK and nobody was injured,” said Bodiford.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

