Prosperity sets 2017 goals for town

PROSPERITY — Mayor Derek Underwood presented Prosperity Town Council with the 2017 goals at Tuesday’s council meeting.

One goal for 2017 is improving staffing and ensuring that the town fills empty positions with someone who is equally qualified as the person who had the job.

The Town of Prosperity Hospitality also fell under the goals for 2017.

“We do a lot of things with our hospitality funding that we bring in. We want to continue to look at certain grants that we can have for our park enhancements within town,” said Underwood.

Underwood also brought sidewalks and finding other locations that are in need of repair to council’s attention.

Other business:

• Councilman Mike Hawkins reported for Public Safety & Economic Development that the groundbreaking for the Mid-Carolina Commerce Park will be at 3 p.m. Jan. 25.

• Councilman Chad Hawkins reported that he has had numerous conversations about sidewalks and plans on having a construction meeting sometime this week. He also reported that everything is continuing to go well with sanitation.

• From Parks, Recreation and Events, Councilman Allen Gallman reported a good year in sports. For more information on spring baseball registration call 924-8328 or Town of Prosperity.

• Prosperity Police Chief David Beddingfield reported that there have been numerous property crimes. The Department has continued to work with traffic enforcement and have made several DUI arrests, along with possession with intent to distribute. The Department has began enforcing parking violations for habitual offenders.

• Ed West reported that the Utilities Department is looking for positions to fill in its department. They have also had some transformers go bad due to the colder weather. The Utilities Department has been continuing to work on the new ball field, weather permitting. This year, West said more coaches and parents have become involved with the project. The Utilities Department is still working to install a new clock in town.

• Town Administrator Karen Livingston reported that the Town of Prosperity has been awarded four grants that equal to $817,000 for 2017. Livingston also reported that the town is looking to get new signage and to put up new directional and informational signs.

Officer Stephen Selestino was sworn into the Prosperity Police Department during Tuesday’s meeting of Prosperity Town Council. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Council-Meeting.jpg Officer Stephen Selestino was sworn into the Prosperity Police Department during Tuesday’s meeting of Prosperity Town Council. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

