St. James Lutheran Golden Agers

St. James Lutheran Church in Jalapa, celebrated their Golden Age Sunday on Nov. 19, with a covered dish lunch. Those Golden Agers 80 years young and above were also presented a fruit basket for Thanksgiving. The members are, first row from the left, Tom Workman, Edith Workman, Ellie Jane Wise, Ellen Shaw, Carolyn Wicker and Rachel Wicker. Second row are Ralph Baker, Sue Counts, Ernie Counts, Jeannie Gugel, Dollie Bozard, Frances Wicker and Narvice Harmon. Third row are Katheryn Shealy, Judy Chappell, Bobby Williams, Dell Gunter, Joyce Bishop and James Wicker. Fourth row are Grady Wicker, Chuck Chappell, Jim Gugel, Peach Fralick, Mike Loveless, Peggy Bogart, CJ Bishop and Pastor Rodney Gunter.

