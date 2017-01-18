Identity sought for composite sketch of burglary and assault suspect

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for burglary and assault on the homeowner.

On January 12 at around 1:30 p.m., the homeowner returned home and entered his residence on Green Meadows Drive. When he entered his home, a suspect, who was hiding behind the door inside the home, assaulted the victim as he entered the residence. The suspect grabbed the victim’s cell phone and fled the residence.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and attempted to locate the suspect using bloodhounds and the SLED (State Law Enforcement Division) helicopter. However, they were unable to locate the suspect. They remained on scene and processed the crime scene for both physical and forensic evidence.

The victim, who does not wish to be identified, was taken to Newberry Hospital where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

The victim described the suspect as a black, male. The suspect is approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighed between 150 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a burgundy T-shirt and mustard colored pants. The suspect was wearing a black book bag. The victim was able to assist a law enforcement forensic sketch artist to prepare the sketch that is attached to the release.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance to identify the person in the sketch. If you have any information as to the identity of this suspect, please contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2211.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sketch.jpg Courtesy photo