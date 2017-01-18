Clemson senior Joey Wilson awarded Schwarzman scholarship to China

CLEMSON – Clemson University senior Joey Wilson of Duncan has been named a Schwarzman Scholar. This prestigious scholarship will send 129 men and women from 30 countries to study for one year at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Wilson, a member of the Honors College who is majoring in bioengineering and global studies, is president of Clemson’s Undergraduate Student Government. Wilson was named an Astronaut Scholar for 2016-17. He was also a finalist for the British Marshall Scholarship this year.

“I’m honored to be part of this amazing program,” Wilson said. “I believe that the vision of Mr. Schwarzman matches that of Thomas Green Clemson: to empower students to change the world through leadership, scholarship and philanthropy. My Clemson experience has shaped me to be the person I am today and I’ll carry Clemson with me for the rest of my life.”

The scholarship is fully funded for all participants, including travel costs and a personal stipend, which is supported by the program’s endowment. Scholars will live and study at Schwarzman College, the state-of-the-art academic and residential building built exclusively for the program.

“The Honors College is very proud of Joey’s accomplishments,” said Ricki Shine, associate director of the Calhoun Honors College at Clemson. “Being named a Schwarzman Scholar is a well-deserved honor for Joey, who took great advantage of Honors College offerings such as the EUREKA! Research Program, Educational Enrichment Travel Grants and the Dixon Global Policy Scholars Program to enrich his undergraduate education and best prepare for his future.”

Wilson will be enrolling in August 2017 and completing a one-year master’s program in public policy.

Clemson University senior Joey Wilson of Duncan has been named a Schwarzman Scholar. This prestigious scholarship will send 129 men and women from 30 countries to study for one year at Tsinghua University in Beijing. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_cuchinascholar.jpg Clemson University senior Joey Wilson of Duncan has been named a Schwarzman Scholar. This prestigious scholarship will send 129 men and women from 30 countries to study for one year at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Photo courtesy of Clemson University

This story provided by Clemson University.

This story provided by Clemson University.