Newberry County’s safe havens

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The first time a child has been given up under Daniel’s Law, since the law was enacted in 2000, in Newberry County was in November 2016. However, those in charge of facilities considered safe havens are aware of the law, and have procedures in place when the situation may arise.

Sheriff Lee Foster said that if it were to happen at the Sheriff’s Office the first thing they would do is call EMS, for the health of the child. The second thing they would do is call the Department of Social Services because DSS is charged with the mechanics of the law.

“The law is in place to protect an infant from harm from somebody that may not want to take care of the child, or may not be able to take care of the child and give the child a chance, because everybody should have that chance,” Foster said. “Sometimes, in desperation, or for other reasons a parent might harm that child, or worse, place the child in a dumpster, or leave it in a restroom in a shopping mall. And of course all of that is certainly not in the well being of the child, so the legislature created the law to allow safe havens for the children.”

Foster said that any employee at the Sheriff’s Office can be given the child under the law, but reception would get an officer involved. There are personnel at the Sheriff’s Office at all times, because of Dispatch, and an officer can be contacted to handle the situation if it were ever to happen.

“Before the law in 2000, we would certainly contact DSS, because their mission is to protect the welfare of children, and we would certainly get them involved in the case. But before the law, if they came in and just handed us a child, it would probably be considered abandonment. The intent of the law was to give somebody that was not able or not willing to care for their child an option,” he said. “The theory was, do not make it a criminal action so somebody will not leave the child in a dumpster or unprotected place.”

In Foster’s opinion, Daniel’s Law gives parents an avenue to get out of a bad situation without harming the child, or without having a criminal investigation placed against them. He added that it really is about the safety of the child, because children at that age cannot fend for themselves.

“It is a great avenue, and the other thing is, as an adoptive parent myself, there are plenty of people out there that are willing and able to give a child a home and be able to provide and some people just cannot do that,” Foster said.

Kathy Stroud, clinical director of New Beginnings Birthing at NCMH, said their first step when a child is given to them under Daniel’s Law is to call DSS. This would be whether the child was birthed at the hospital, or given to an employee in the Emergency Room.

“I think it is fair to say, for us, it would be more of a situation of a child born here,” said Brenda Williams, director of Public Relations and Marketing.

EMS is under the umbrella of the Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and Williams said if someone brought an infant to one of their facilities, they will bring the infant to the hospital.

“Personally, I think it really has made an impact, before the year 2000, what would have happened to that child if they were left somewhere, now they (parents) have a safe place to leave the infant,” Stroud said.

Chief Roy McClurkin said the City of Newberry Police Department will go strictly by the law. If an infant is brought in, they will gather the information needed, which includes the medical history. Then the child will be transported, by an officer, to a medical facility to make sure there are no medical problems.

“They do not have to, but there is paperwork that you can do anonymously,” McClurkin said. “Our officers know that it is legal, and there is training we go through to make sure we are compliant with everything dealing with the law.”

While the Police Department is not staffed 24 hours a day, McClurkin said there is a way for someone to bring a child during off hours.

“They can actually go into the air lock (at the main entrance), pick up the phone and reach dispatch, and dispatch will send an officer, or they can go down to the Fire Department end, which is staffed 24 hours, technically somebody is at that building 24 hours a day,” he said.

Chief Keith Minick said that the first step for his employees would be to call law enforcement, unless there is an immediate need for medical care. He added, that while it is something he hopes does not happen, but if it does they are prepared to handle the situation.

“Both fire stations are 24 hours, 365, unless they are out on a call or out for training, but most of the time somebody is going to be at either or,” he said. “I think this law is a good thing, for those struggling with a newborn and do not know what to do. It is great we can assist with that, hope we do not have to, but we are there if the situation arises.”

Tommy Long, director of Emergency Management, said that rural fire stations are usually only manned when they have active calls, on standby for weather events or they have training classes. All of the departments are volunteer. However, if one of the stations is manned, and an infant is brought in under Daniel’s Law, the volunteers will know what to do.

“The Departments would contact Dispatch and advise of situation and ask for law enforcement and DSS be notified and also ask for medical response to check child if needed,” he said. “I would also be contacted as the director of Emergency Management. Departments would complete all required paperwork for the incident.”

