Continuing Education staff members receive recognition

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two members of Piedmont Technical College’s Economic Development and Continuing Education division have been recognized for their outstanding work by the South Carolina Association for Higher Continuing Education.

Instructor Dave Wittig was named Outstanding Continuing Education Instructor and Lisa Bartanus, corporate training director, received the John J. Duffy Scholarship Award.

“It’s nice to be recognized for all the hard work and wanting to do a good job,” said Wittig.

Wittig spent four years in the U.S. Air Force and six years in the Air Force Reserves, working on instrument panels in C-130 airplanes.

This detail-oriented work helps him teach statistical process control (SPC) to ZF Transmission employees. When he began teaching the class, there were no detailed training manuals.

Wittig worked with other trainers to develop materials that taught not only the book knowledge, but incorporated hands-on training and real world examples.

“They gave me freedom to take initiative to refine our material,” said Wittig. “For our credibility, we need to make sure everything we teach is correct. Now, we have a standard for all of our instructors.”

Bartanus received a scholarship that is awarded to members of SCAHCE who are engaged in graduate study on either a full- or part-time basis. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Management and Leadership from Western Governors University.

“I was overwhelmed when I found out that I won the scholarship because it means that my coworkers recognized me for my accomplishments and knew that it would help me fund that continuing education,” Bartanus said. “While pursuing this degree, I have found that the things I am learning in class can be used in the training I do for Piedmont Tech. This benefits our local employers.”

“Investing in Lisa’s continued education will definitely benefit the community in the future,” said Rusty Denning, associate vice president for Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “Lisa Bartanus definitely fits the criteria for this award. She is an exceptional employee with great vision, drive and leadership.”

Two Piedmont Technical College Economic Development and Continuing Education staff members have been recognized by the South Carolina Association for Higher Continuing Education. Lisa Bartanus, left, received the John J. Duffy Scholarship Award and Dave Wittig, right, was named Outstanding Continuing Education Instructor. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ConEdAwards-1-17.jpg Two Piedmont Technical College Economic Development and Continuing Education staff members have been recognized by the South Carolina Association for Higher Continuing Education. Lisa Bartanus, left, received the John J. Duffy Scholarship Award and Dave Wittig, right, was named Outstanding Continuing Education Instructor. Courtesy photo

This release was provided by Piedmont Technical College.

