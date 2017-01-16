Local photographer wins bronze in international print competition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Restoration Photographs created by Debbie P. Turner of Turner Photography & Restoration in Newberry have recently been accepted into the GENERAL Collection of Professional Photographers of America’s 2016 International Photographic Competition and awarded a Bronze Medal.

Turner’s work was on display at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio from Jan. 8 through Jan. 10. This International Photographic Exhibition is held in conjunction with Imaging USA, an annual convention and expo for professional photographers.

A panel of 46 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from nearly 5,700 total submitted entries at Gwinnett Technical College in Georgia.

Judged against a standard of excellence, just over 2,428 images were selected for the General Collection and 1,007 were selected for the esteemed Loan Collection — the best of the best.

The Loan Collection images will all be published in the “Loan Collection” book and over 200 selected General Collection images will be published in the “Showcase” book by Marathon Press.

Titled “Cigar Man”, “Honorable Discharge”, “Tiny Dancer” and “Van Winkle” photographs were in the International Photographic Exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays.

Van Winkle http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_300-Award-Van-Winkle-1.jpg Van Winkle Photos courtesy of Debbie Turner Cigar Man http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_300-Award-Cigar-Man-1.jpg Cigar Man Photos courtesy of Debbie Turner Honorable Discharge http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_300-Award-Honorable-Discharge.jpg Honorable Discharge Photos courtesy of Debbie Turner Tiny Dancer http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_300-Award-Tiny-Dancer.jpg Tiny Dancer Photos courtesy of Debbie Turner