Chili cook-off promotes health

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism is gearing up for its annual Healthy Chili Cook Off in Memorial Park on Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“When we originally started in 2014, it was back when Eat Smart Move More of Newberry County was looking for another way to reach out to the community during the winter months to contact them about health and awareness and healthy eating.We wanted people to be more focused on people thinking creatively about how to lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Mary Alex Kopp, Tourism and Events Coordinator.

This year, the Healthy Chili Cook Off will not only promote healthy eating, but will also involve giving back to the community. The Blood Connection will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those who want to donate blood before or after tasting the chili.

“We want to help raise awareness that every pint of blood donated helps save three lives,” said Kopp.

There will also be a Zumba-thon happening during the cook off that the public can join in on as well.

The Healthy Chili Cook Off is also a fundraiser for the Souper Bowl of Caring, which is a national organization that helps raise awareness for fundraising for local food banks.

“We registered the Healthy Chili Cook Off with the Souper Bowl of Caring national website and every year we choose a local Newberry County food bank to donate our funds to. This year we chose Manna House of Newberry and they will also be present at the event,” said Kopp. “The way that fundraising works is the event is free to attend but we sell voting tickets and the actual sample cups for people to go around and try the chili. Those ticket sales, that money is turned around and given to Manna House of Newberry. So the more people that come out, the more money we can raise.”

The Newberry Arts Center will also take part in fundraising efforts by having pottery students and instructors make and sell hand-made bowls at the cook off, through a project called Empty Bowls. The money that is raised from selling those bowls will also go the the Manna House of Newberry.

The lineup for the 2017 Healthy Chili Cook Off includes:

1. Jessica Macon DeWitt “Macon Chili Great Again”

2. Team Anytime Fitness Newberry

3. Kelli Shealy & Russel Tanner “Two Beans in a Pot”

4. Deborah Hartness “Life’s Recipes”

5. Team Groucho’s Deli

6. Mike Graham “Bubba’s”

7. Team Bowers Farm

8. Team Bobby Phillips

9. Team ERA Wilder Realty

10. Lt. Jason Stuhr and 2016 Best Overall Winner “Blue Light Special”

The winner of Best Booth decoration will receive a trophy and $25 cash prize, Most Original chili recipe will also receive a trophy and $25, third place overall will receive a trophy and $50, second place, a trophy and $75 and first place will receive a trophy and $100.

Basic requirements for participants are that each participant makes at least eight quarts of chili, which is the equivalent of the average crock pot. Participants also have the option of creating a vegetarian chili, but it does have to include one variety of bean and three vegetables. If someone is going to create a meat chili, it has to be 90 percent lean meat and spice varieties do not count toward vegetables.

There will be a ticket booth at the event under a red tent and tickets are five dollars. For five dollars, you will receive 10 sample cups and three voting tickets, which represent the three different categories to vote on. Each team’s booth will also have a voting box attached to it. Voting for chili ends at one.

For more information call 803-321-1015 or visit www.cityofnewberry.com/events and click on Healthy Chili Cook-Off “Celebrate Healthy Eating, Living & Giving.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

