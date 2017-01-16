Council OKs MOU for MM Technics

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has approved a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Newberry County and MM Technics, LP.

“It is not unusual for us to get everything on paper, to allow folks to appreciate the sense of the entire deal,” said Ray Jones, with Parker Poe Attorneys and Counselors at law. “Over the last several weeks, we, on behalf of the county and Ben Brooks on behalf of the company, have prepared a MOU.”

Jones further stated that what they tried to do in the MOU is describe everything that is happening with respect to this project.

“Both with respect with what the county is going to be doing, also with respect to what the state is going to be doing and there are others involved as well,” he said. “Tremendous community and partner event to get these folks to commit to coming here, and that does include the local utilities*.”

The MOU, in part, states that MM Technics, contingent upon satisfaction of certain commitments made by and on behalf of the county, plans to establish a manufacturing facility in Newberry County through the acquisition, construction and purchase of certain land, buildings, furnishings, fixtures, apparatuses and equipment.

This will result in an estimated investment in real and personal property of at least $12,620,000 within six years and creation of approximately 65 jobs within those same six years.

As an inducement for the project, the county will provide certain incentives, including, but not limited to a negotiated fee in lieu of taxes incentive as authorized by the Act for a term of 20 years having an assessment ratio of six percent with a fixed millage rate equal to 0.381; the inclusion of the project in a MCIP that is either already in existence or to be created by the county; the provision of an annual special source revenue credit in each year for a period of 20 years; a grant in an amount equal to $400,000 from Newberry County to MM Technics for the benefit of the project; approximately 25 acres of land, will be provided to the company without cost; temporary office space and testing space and the provision of additional incentives to be further set forth in a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax and incentive agreement.

The MOU further states that both parties acknowledge that MM Technics would not otherwise locate in Newberry County, but for the delivery of the incentives. The state, through its Coordinating Council for Economic Development, has approved a monetary grant for the benefit of the project in the county. The funds will be received and administered by Newberry County for the benefit of the project.

County Council has determined that this project will benefit the general public welfare of the county by providing services, employment, recreation or other public benefits, not otherwise adequately provided locally.

The project will give rise to no pecuniary liability of the county or incorporated municipality and to no charge against the general credit or taxing power of either the county or any incorporated municipality.

The purpose to be accomplished by the project are proper governmental and public purposes and the benefits of the project to the public are greater than the costs to the public.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@civitasmedia.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.