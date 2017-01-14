Vicars is Whitten employee of quarter

Roger Vicars, center, manager of the Housekeeping Department at the Whitten Center, was selected as the July to September 2016 Employee of the Quarter. Pictured with Vicars are the Whitten Center Facility Administrator Wes Leonard and Director of Plant Operations and Maintenance Dale Hales.

Roger Vicars, center, manager of the Housekeeping Department at the Whitten Center, was selected as the July to September 2016 Employee of the Quarter. Pictured with Vicars are the Whitten Center Facility Administrator Wes Leonard and Director of Plant Operations and Maintenance Dale Hales. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_EOQ-Pic_RVicars.jpg Roger Vicars, center, manager of the Housekeeping Department at the Whitten Center, was selected as the July to September 2016 Employee of the Quarter. Pictured with Vicars are the Whitten Center Facility Administrator Wes Leonard and Director of Plant Operations and Maintenance Dale Hales. Courtesy photo