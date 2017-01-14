Cultivating a community

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Representatives from various businesses and organizations came together for the presentation of Cultivating Community-Better Together by Charles Weathers to welcome ideas of how the Town of Little Mountain can craft its vision, mission and values to move forward as a town.

Weather is the founder and CEO of Weathers Group Inc.

In a quick recap from the previous meeting, Weathers defined vision as “an aspirational state of being that does not exist, but we are trying to attain or achieve.”

“Our vision it doesn’t exist right now. But what do we see Little Mountain looking like 20 years from now? What does success look like for us as a town,” said Weathers.

Once crafting the vision for Little Mountain, Weathers wanted to everyone to think about what kind of values they would like for Little Mountain to acquire.

“Values are defined as non-negotiable principles that we will not compromise that guide our decision making. Values are those things that we can all agree on and we don’t have to compromise these. We might have different faiths, but we can value this right here. We make value-based decisions,” said Weathers.

The final component of the presentation was establishing a mission, or the road we travel to get to the vision.

“Our mission together is how we work when we combine our resources, knowledge and our intellect. What do we do that lets other people thrive in the community? That’s our role, that’s our mission because we don’t want to compete with others,” said Weathers.

Throughout the presentation, Weathers got those in attendance involved by performing three exercises where groups where to brainstorm ideas of a vision, mission and values for the Town of Little Mountain. The first task was to come up with a vision for Little Mountain.

Responses from groups included: maintaining small town charm, embracing potential while also preserving heritage/tradition, inspiring growth with southern charm and providing a self-sustaining community based environment that promotes a personable and welcoming community that values unity and the voice of its residents.

One recurring theme that Weathers heard was the use of the phrase “Southern charm” to describe the Town of Little Mountain.

“The one thing I keep hearing and want to understand is that we don’t want to be anyplace else. We don’t want to be other places. That’s key because we set the tone for the rest of the town. Say ‘We’re Little Mountain and we’re going to be the best Little Mountain there is,” said Weathers. “I believe in defining important terms. We use the term ‘community’ at lot. Of course, unity is in that word. If I were to say define the Little Mountain community, how would you define it?”

Weathers referenced a book titled Community: The Structure of Belonging by Peter Block where Block says community consists of belonging, meaning “I belong” and “It belongs to me.”

“Unity is we are in relationship in the midst of our differences. This whole notion of getting along with people who are just like me will never have community. Real community is when we see the world differently, but we are still in relationship,” said Weathers.

Groups got together for the second exercise, which dealt with addressing values and creating values that will guide decision-making. Weathers had groups come up with five to seven core values that the Town of Little Mountain should consider adopting.

“These values must transcend any barriers that, as humans we put into place. The values must transcend religious affiliation, race, gender and ethnicity,” said Weathers.

Values that groups came up with included empathy, respect for other peoples property, the willingness to join and help, inclusivity, seeing that all ideas are heard and considered, compassion and trust.

“Inclusivity is inviting people to the table that you know see the world differently than you do. The key isn’t inviting them to my table, it’s me going to theirs and then it becomes our table. That’s real inclusion.”

Compassion and trust both play big roles in any community.

“The Latin root for the word compassion means ‘to suffer with.’ When you have compassion for somebody, you suffer with. It’s not pity or looking down at somebody. To really have compassion requires the presence of heart. When I have compassion with somebody, I connect with them. I don’t look down on them, I suffer with them. Compassion gives us the ability to feel pain even when it doesn’t directly affect us,” Weathers said. “We only trust people or brands that we have confidence in. We only have confidence in those individuals or entities that we feel are credible. Credibility has two components: competency and character.”

The final portion of the presentation got businesses and organizations thinking about mission. Weathers asked that everyone to think about what Little Mountain’s mission would be and what everyone could do together as a collective group that could not be done separately.

Some of the responses included connecting our needs and resources, establishing regular communication, creating awareness and making sure everyone is connected and demonstrating trust.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

